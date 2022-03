The President of Letterkenny Institute of Technology says he believes the term ‘Atlantic Technological University’ will soon become part of the normal parlance of the region.

Paul Hannigan was speaking on what is effectively his last day in the post. From tomorrow, LYIT will cease to exist, and it will become the Letterkenny and Killybegs campuses of the new ATU.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Paul Hannigan said the new institution will be a significant one………