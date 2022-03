A major conference will take place in West Donegal this weekend.

Hundreds of delegates will travel to Dungloe to attend the Ógra Fhianna Fáil National Youth Conference.

It coincides with a visit to the county by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Policy, local elections and the prospect of a United Ireland are to dominate discussions at the conference.

Secretary of Donegal Ógra Fhianna Fáil, Gavin McGowan says the conference is an opportunity to showcase Donegal: