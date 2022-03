A man will appear in court today in relation to the security alert during the Foreign Affairs Minister’s visit to Belfast.

Simon Coveney was rushed off stage during a speech at a peace event last Friday.

A van driver was threatened and forced to transport a device, later declared a hoax, near the venue.

A 40-year-old man’s been charged with preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and causing a bomb hoax.

He’ll appear at Laganside Magistrates’ Court in Belfast today.