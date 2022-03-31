Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ollie Horgan looking forward to a busy return to action

After the International break, Finn Harps are back in action on Friday night with the champions Shamrock Rovers the visitors to Finn Park.

It kicks off a busy period  for Harps who play three homes in eight days with Drogheda to follow on Monday 4th April and then Derry City on Saturday 9th April.

Harps head into the next run of games after their first win of the year at Shelbourne but the momentum out of that victory may have been slowe with the break.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan has been telling Diarmaid Doherty how the side have been dealing with the break:

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

