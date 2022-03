The number of patients who left emergency departments without finishing their treatment increased by 66% last year.

There were nearly 76,000 in 2021 – compared to less than 46,000 the previous year.

The HSE says many people go to EDs when they should be choosing other options, like GPs and pharmacies.

But Stephen McMahon, from the Irish Patients Association, says long waiting times are a big factor for people leaving EDs early: