Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Taoiseach agrees to raise LUH with Health Minister and HSE

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Taoiseach has committed to speaking with both the Health Minister and the HSE over issues facing Letterkenny University Hospital.

Michael Martin was responding to further concerns raised in the Dail by Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn over the health crisis facing the hospital and the wider Donegal area.

Deputy MacLochlainn pleaded with the Taoiseach to put pressure on the Minister for Health to visit the hospital in a bid to alleviate the situation once and for all:

 

Responding, Michael Martin acknowledged the challenges facing Letterkenny but says those problems are reflected nationwide:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Patients who left EDs without finishing treatment increases 66%

31 March 2022
Manhole
News, Top Stories

11 year old pulled from manhole in Tyrone

31 March 2022
car insurance
News, Top Stories

Used cars up 53% from pre-pandemic

31 March 2022
PSNI
News, Top Stories

Police issues appeal following reports of cold callers

31 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Patients who left EDs without finishing treatment increases 66%

31 March 2022
Manhole
News, Top Stories

11 year old pulled from manhole in Tyrone

31 March 2022
car insurance
News, Top Stories

Used cars up 53% from pre-pandemic

31 March 2022
PSNI
News, Top Stories

Police issues appeal following reports of cold callers

31 March 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Derry Police conducting enquiries after man approached young girl

31 March 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Brexit checks delayed for fourth time

31 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube