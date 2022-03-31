Taoiseach agrees to raise LUH with Health Minister and HSE

The Taoiseach has committed to speaking with both the Health Minister and the HSE over issues facing Letterkenny University Hospital.

Michael Martin was responding to further concerns raised in the Dail by Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn over the health crisis facing the hospital and the wider Donegal area.

Deputy MacLochlainn pleaded with the Taoiseach to put pressure on the Minister for Health to visit the hospital in a bid to alleviate the situation once and for all:

Responding, Michael Martin acknowledged the challenges facing Letterkenny but says those problems are reflected nationwide: