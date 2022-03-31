Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

The Score: 31/03/22

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

On the Score this week, League of Ireland Football is back on Friday night, we hear from Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan and Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins.

Bonagee United play in the quarter finals of the FAI Intermediate Cup for the first time this week, we speak with Manager Jason Gibson.

Kieran Tobin is the U20 Donegal Football Captain, they start their Ulster Championship campaign on Friday against Armagh and Paul Byrnes joins us with the Donegal U20 Hurlers up against Mayo in the All Ireland quarter final.

And Sean McFadden talks to us about the Donegal 555 and 333:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal stats
News, Top Stories

North Inishowen now has Ireland’s lowest Covid rate

31 March 2022
tractor1
News, Top Stories

New Tillage Incentive Scheme unveiled

31 March 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, farming news & obituaries

31 March 2022
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach’s visit to Letterkenny Chamber event cancelled

31 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

donegal stats
News, Top Stories

North Inishowen now has Ireland’s lowest Covid rate

31 March 2022
tractor1
News, Top Stories

New Tillage Incentive Scheme unveiled

31 March 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, farming news & obituaries

31 March 2022
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach’s visit to Letterkenny Chamber event cancelled

31 March 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Four arrested over Strabane shooting are released

31 March 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

11,741 new Covid 19 cases reported this afternoon

31 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube