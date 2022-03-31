The Score: 31/03/22

On the Score this week, League of Ireland Football is back on Friday night, we hear from Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan and Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins.

Bonagee United play in the quarter finals of the FAI Intermediate Cup for the first time this week, we speak with Manager Jason Gibson.

Kieran Tobin is the U20 Donegal Football Captain, they start their Ulster Championship campaign on Friday against Armagh and Paul Byrnes joins us with the Donegal U20 Hurlers up against Mayo in the All Ireland quarter final.

And Sean McFadden talks to us about the Donegal 555 and 333: