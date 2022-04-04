Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
6,518 new cases of Covid 19 reported today

The government has reported 6,518 new cases of Covid 19 this afternoon, 3,164 confirmed through positive PCR tests, with a further 3,354 positive antigen tests reported through the HSE portal yesterday.

There was a total of 12,971 cases reported over the weekend, 7,795 on Saturday and 5,176 yesterday.

As of 8am this morning, there were 1,433 Covid 19 patients in hospital, 59 of them in ICU.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 50 infected patients, two of them in intensive care.

__________

Statement in full –

Statement from the Department of Health 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,164 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. In addition, on Sunday 3 April, 3,354* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.  

 

On Saturday 2 April, the HPSC was notified of 3,750 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 4,045* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.  

 

On Sunday 3 April, the HPSC was notified of 2,313 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 2,863* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day. As of 8am today, 1,433 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 59 are in ICU.   

Advertisement

