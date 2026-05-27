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Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan tells Seanad market surveillance is still an issue

The five Midlands North West MEPs have been addressing the Seanad this afternoon on their own priorities and work ahead of Ireland taking over the presidency of the EU on July 1st.

During the debate, Independent MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan raised the issue of the infringement proceedings being taken against the Irish government in relation to alleged failures in market surveillance which led to the defective concrete crisis.

He said the commission recently published a letter from the Irish government suggesting that market surveillance objectives are being met and the situation is that led to the DCB crisis won’t be repeated.

Luke Ming Flanagan is not convinced……..

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