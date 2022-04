The official launch of the Atlantic Technological University take place this morning with events at the campuses in Letterkenny, Sligo. Galway and Castlebar.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will be in Sligo, and the events in all four campuses will be linked online.

Dr Sean Duffy was Executive Lead of the Connaught Ulster Alliance, which brought the three former institutes of technology together. He says today’s launch event will be unique……….