ATU will be ‘transformative’ for the region – McNally

The new Atlantic Technological University has been officially launched today.

Its the fourth TU in the State, and formally came into being on Friday last following the dissolution of Letterkenny IT, Galway-Mayo IT, and IT Sligo.

The new TU will play a pivotal role in the strategic regional development of the West and North West.

The main launch took place at the Sligo campus, with satellite events in Letterkenny, Castlebar and Galway.

Barrister Maura McNally is Chairperson of the ATU Board – She told the launch this will be transformative for the region……….

Seamus Hughes is Manager and Director at Zeus in Letterkenny.

Speaking at the local launch, he said the launch of ATU comes just weeks after the North West Regional Enterprise Plan, which he chairs.

He says developing the low carbon economy is a key element of that, and the ATU has a pivotal role to play in realising that objective…………