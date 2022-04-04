Boyce on target again as Derry go six clear.

Derry City have moved six points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League.

The Candystrips beat basement side UCD 2-0 in Dublin at the Belfield.

Both goals came in the second half, A Will Patching free kick put Derry ahead on 67 minutes and eleven minutes later Ramelton native Ronan Boyce scored again to seal another three points for Derry who remain the only unbeaten side in the league.

For Boyce, it was a second league goal of the season in back to back games.

Patching has hit the net four times so far this season.