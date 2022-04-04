Councillor says Irish Water have questions to answer about access to fire hydrant

A West Donegal Councillor says Irish Water have questions to answer about fire hydrants in West Donegal, following reports that some hydrants were inaccessible to Fire Service personnel when they were fighting a blaze at a thatched cottage in Mullaghduff on Saturday.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it’s not the first time questions have been asked about the accessibility of hydrants, and the issue was one of the points discussed at a meeting last week local councillors and the fire service.

He says the experience of fire fighters at the weekend should not be repeated……..