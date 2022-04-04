Councils join forces to celebrate the ‘Best of the North West’

The Best of the North West will be showcased widely over the coming weeks as part of a new collaborative tourism campaign.

It has been launched by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, working in partnership with Visit Derry & Donegal Tourism CLG.

The £90,000 domestic marketing initiative is set to shine a light on all the North West has to offer, aimed at encouraging local people and visitors across the Island of Ireland to book a staycation right on their own doorstep.

The campaign is part of the North West Regional Development Programme which aims to grow the value of the visitor economy.

It follows on from the North West Tourism Product Development Programme, which was launched last year, supporting 30 tourism businesses on both sides of the border in developing new collaborative, bespoke products to enhance the region’s tourism offering, which will now feature within the marketing campaign.

The campaign captures the ease of exploring both destinations on one trip, highlighting the vast range of unique attractions available under four themes of nature, culture, adventure, and relaxation.

It will strongly focus on the Northwest’s unique location on the island as a gateway to exploring both the breath taking Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coastal Route.