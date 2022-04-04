Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Driver arrested over dangerous driving incident on Donegal beach

A driver has been arrested over a dangerous driving incident on Rossnowlagh beach.

Donegal Town Gardaí received a report that a vehicle was being driven in a dangerous manner in the area on Saturday evening.

Gardaí responded to the call and observed the vehicle in question.

The vehicle failed to stop for Gardaí but the driver was arrested a short time later. Court proceedings are to follow.

A Garda spokesperson says that should you ever see a vehicle being driven in a manner which you believe to be dangerous or careless, please report the matter at any of the following 24/7 Garda Stations:

Ballyshannon 071-9858530
Milford 074-9153060
Buncrana 074-9320540
Letterkenny 074-9167100

