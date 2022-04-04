Harps look for second league win against Drogs

Finn Harps are home again on Monday night as they host Drogheda United at Finn Park. Kick off in Ballybofey is 8pm and Diarmaid Doherty will have LIVE updates on Highland this evening in association with B&S Credit Union, Ballybofey.

Harps will be eager to bounce back from Friday’s defeat at the hands of Shamrock Rovers, while Drogs will enter the game buoyed by a hard fought draw at Richmond Park last time out.

Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie “We can’t dwell on Friday night, we need to lift ourselves and quickly if we’re to be ready for Drogheda. They’re coming in off the back of two very impressive results. They deservedly beat Dundalk before the break and they came away from Richmond Park on Friday with a point which is a massive achievement at the best of times.

We know all too well the quality they have in that side from our battles last year. The likes of Massey and Deegan have bags of experience, and of course we’re very familiar with Keith [Cowan] and Adam [Foley] who did well in their time here. I’d ask our fans to get out behind us once again, Monday night will be one hell of a battle and they’ve helped push us over the line before, and we might need them again.”

In team news Regan Donelon, Ryan Rainey, Erol Alkan and Eric McWoods are doubts. Mark Anthony McGinley is suspended after picking up a red card on Friday night.

Harps sit second bottom in the table with one win from their seven games to date but a victory over Drogheda would lift them above both Drogheda and Bohemians.