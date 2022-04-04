Housing refugees will ‘put society under pressure’

The Foreign Affairs Minister says the housing of Ukrainian refugees, is going to put Irish society under pressure.

Already 18 thousand refugees have arrived here and the process of moving people into accommodation pledged by Irish people is underway.

However concern has been expressed about how Ireland will be able to accommodate those fleeing Ukraine, while in the grips of a domestic housing crisis.

Minister Simon Coveney says we need to respond as we are seeing ‘the tragedy of history’ unfolding before our eyes: