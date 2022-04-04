Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Housing refugees will ‘put society under pressure’

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The Foreign Affairs Minister says the housing of Ukrainian refugees, is going to put Irish society under pressure.

Already 18 thousand refugees have arrived here and the process of moving people into accommodation pledged by Irish people is underway.

However concern has been expressed about how Ireland will be able to accommodate those fleeing Ukraine, while in the grips of a domestic housing crisis.

Minister Simon Coveney says we need to respond as we are seeing ‘the tragedy of history’ unfolding before our eyes:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ATU 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

ATU to become ‘powerhouse’ in North West

4 April 2022
Euro_coins_and_banknotes
News, Top Stories

Calls for immediate introduction of ‘living wage’ for retail workers

4 April 2022
bestinnorthwest1
News, Top Stories

Councils join forces to celebrate the ‘Best of the North West’

4 April 2022
taoiseachmica2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach wants to see Mica homes fixed – Minister

4 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

ATU 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

ATU to become ‘powerhouse’ in North West

4 April 2022
Euro_coins_and_banknotes
News, Top Stories

Calls for immediate introduction of ‘living wage’ for retail workers

4 April 2022
bestinnorthwest1
News, Top Stories

Councils join forces to celebrate the ‘Best of the North West’

4 April 2022
taoiseachmica2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach wants to see Mica homes fixed – Minister

4 April 2022
Census 2022
News, Top Stories

Enumerators begin collecting census forms

4 April 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Shorter showers recommended to cut cost of living

4 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube