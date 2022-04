A number of windows have been smashed in Strabane over the weekend.

Police in Strabane are currently investigating the report of criminal damage to a private residence in the Carlton Drive area of the town.

It is believed this incident occurred around 9:30pm on Saturday night where windows in the property were smashed.

Police say that this incident has caused distress and inconvenience for the resident and is simply unacceptable.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101.