Key points shared with Taoiseach at Mica meeting

It’s hoped that the Taoiseach relays a number of recommendations to the Housing Minister following a key weekend meeting with the Mica Action Group.

Michael Martin met with the group on Saturday during his visit to Donegal, where members called for some amendments to the enhanced Mica Redress Scheme.

The slow nature of the application process was also highlighted with calls for a review to be carried out.

Reflecting on the meeting, Mica Action Group PRO Michael Doherty says the Taoiseach genuinely engaged with homeowners and hopes that will pay off:

