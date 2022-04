The Children’s Minister has announced a free book bag scheme for children who are starting school in September.

More than 60,000 kids are eligible, and the project is being run out of the 330 libraries around the country.

The bag contains five books, as well as an invite to join the library so they can borrow books whenever they like.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman says it is vital to get children familiar with the library at an early age:

