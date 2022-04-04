Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

O’Neill added to Armagh’s ban list ahead of championship meeting with Donegal

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Armagh star forward Rian O’Neill has been hit with a proposed one game ban for his involvement in the heated exchanges at the end of the recent league encounter with Donegal in Letterkenny.

Referee Paddy Neilan had already included Stefan Campbell, Ciaran Mackin and Aidan Nugent in his match report but the Central Competitions Control Committee have now included O’Neill on the suspension list and and as things stand, he will also miss out on the sides meeting again in the championship later this month.

If Armagh fail through the various stages of the appeal process, it will be a huge blow for the Orchard County with a selection of their big hitters absent from the battle in Ballybofey on Sunday 24th April.

Donegal will be without Odhran McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee for that game. Donegal will not appeal the ban for their involvement in the skirmishes at the O’Donnell Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Evening News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday April 4th

4 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

6,518 new cases of Covid 19 reported today

4 April 2022
maura2
Audio, News, Top Stories

ATU will be ‘transformative’ for the region – McNally

4 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Evening News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday April 4th

4 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

6,518 new cases of Covid 19 reported today

4 April 2022
maura2
Audio, News, Top Stories

ATU will be ‘transformative’ for the region – McNally

4 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 April 2022
ATU 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

ATU to become ‘powerhouse’ in North West

4 April 2022
Euro_coins_and_banknotes
News, Top Stories

Calls for immediate introduction of ‘living wage’ for retail workers

4 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube