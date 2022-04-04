O’Neill added to Armagh’s ban list ahead of championship meeting with Donegal

Armagh star forward Rian O’Neill has been hit with a proposed one game ban for his involvement in the heated exchanges at the end of the recent league encounter with Donegal in Letterkenny.

Referee Paddy Neilan had already included Stefan Campbell, Ciaran Mackin and Aidan Nugent in his match report but the Central Competitions Control Committee have now included O’Neill on the suspension list and and as things stand, he will also miss out on the sides meeting again in the championship later this month.

If Armagh fail through the various stages of the appeal process, it will be a huge blow for the Orchard County with a selection of their big hitters absent from the battle in Ballybofey on Sunday 24th April.

Donegal will be without Odhran McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee for that game. Donegal will not appeal the ban for their involvement in the skirmishes at the O’Donnell Park.