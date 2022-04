Donegal’s opening game in their 2022 Nicky Rackard Cup campaign against Fermanagh takes place on Sunday.

The game has been moved from Brewster Park in Enniskillen to St Mary’s Maguiresbridge.

Donegal go into the championship after a solid league campaign which seen them retain their Div 2B status.

The competition format has changed which will see Donegal play more games in the group stages.