Gardai investigate Letterkenny assault

Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred at Upper Main Street, Letterkenny in the early hours of Sunday last.

A man was standing chatting to friends on the street between 3.10 and 3.15, when he was approached by an unknown man who had come running down the street.

The victim received a blow to the face and was knocked to the ground. Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident to make contact with Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.