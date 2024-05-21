Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents in Lifford and Ballybofey

Gardaí are investigating criminal damage incidents in Lifford and Ballybofey.

In the early hours Wednesday last, a car caught fire in the driveway of a house at Coolatee, Lifford. The fire was noticed by the residents shortly after midnight, and the emergency services were called. Gardai say the possibility that the fire may have been started deliberately has not been ruled out, and are appealing for information.

At approximately 11.40 on Sunday night last, the sitting room window of a house at Blue Cedars in Ballybofey was smashed, Gardai are particularly interested in any sightings of a lone male in the area on foot or on a bike around that time.

Anybody who can assist with information or footage om either case is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Meanwhile, shortly after midnight the same night, significant damage was caused to a car and the sitting room window was smashed at a house in Glenpatrick Park, Ballybofey.

Gardai are urging anybody who travelled in the Glenpatrick Park or Donegal Road area with a dash cam between 11.45pm and 00.15am that night to make contact.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Badge_of_An_Garda_Síochána.svg
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents in Lifford and Ballybofey

21 May 2024
letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate Letterkenny assault

21 May 2024
grainne garda slot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information following traffic incidents in Buncrana, Burnfoot and Donegal Town

21 May 2024
Mica Home 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ulster University survey on impact of defective block crisis on mental health to close shortly

21 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Badge_of_An_Garda_Síochána.svg
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents in Lifford and Ballybofey

21 May 2024
letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate Letterkenny assault

21 May 2024
grainne garda slot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information following traffic incidents in Buncrana, Burnfoot and Donegal Town

21 May 2024
Mica Home 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ulster University survey on impact of defective block crisis on mental health to close shortly

21 May 2024
bring bank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Agreement close on relocating bring banks in Glenties

21 May 2024
Michael White
News, Top Stories

Green Party fielding three candidates in Donegal local election

21 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube