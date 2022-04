A Donegal Deputy has compared the situation at Killybegs Harbour to an episode of Father Ted.

The port has been subject of much debate over the last week due to a number of vessels turning away over European catch weighing rules.

Yesterday it emerged that one of the vessels travelled to Derry for its catch to be processed – it’s understood that catch was then transported to Killybegs on multiple lorries.

Speaking in the Dail Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn says the Government must intervene: