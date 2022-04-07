Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Health Minister urged to clarify Dr Holohan’s new role

Sinn Fein’s calling on the Health Minister to clarify the situation surrounding Dr. Tony Holohan’s new role.

The Chief Medical Officer’s moving to Trinity College Dublin later this year, but his €187,000 salary will continue to be paid by the Department of Health.

It has been described by the university as an “open-ended secondment” – a phrase which has raised eyebrows even within government.

Sinn Fein’s health spokesperson, David Cullinane, says Minister Stephen Donnelly needs to explain the situation:

