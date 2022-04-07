Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Memo warns capacity to house Ukrainian refugees nearing capacity

The state’s capacity to house Ukrainian refugees is nearing exhaustion.

A secret memo to cabinet has warned of a shortage of beds by the end of this week, and according to the Irish Independent as many as 10 thousand people fleeing the war in Ukraine will have no accommodation here by the end of this month.

20,000 refugees have arrived in Ireland so far, and while 20,000 pledges have been made by the public to house them, the government expects less than half will be suitable.

The Irish Refugee Council says a medium to long term plan’s needed.

CEO Nick Henderson says people should be offered up to 400 euro a month if they make unoccupied holiday homes available:

