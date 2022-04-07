Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New €12.5m project launched at ATU

A new €12.5 million Higher Education Transformation Project has been launched today at the newly formed Atlantic Technological University.

Higher Education 4.0 is designed to transform the way adult learners and employers engage with third level education.

By developing a new suite of tools and services the project will enable greater access to third level education, enhance partnerships with employers, and meet more diverse student needs.

The project is split into two distinct services: An outward facing ‘Career and Learning Pathways’ Hub and an internal facing innovation service which aims to build an agile system to allow Atlantic TU to respond quickly to employer and learner needs in an efficient, and cost-effective way.

