Renewed appeal issued over Derry bookmakers robbery

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland

Detectives in Derry have reissued an appeal over a robbery at a local bookmakers.

The incident happened on Lecky Road in the city on Saturday, 26th March.

A man, described as being around 6’2” tall and wearing a grey-hooded top and dark-coloured bottoms, entered the shop at around 4:10pm and approached the counter area where he struck a screen with an unidentified object.

The suspect demanded a staff member hand over cash. A sum of money was handed over to the man who then fled.

As part of the investigation into this incident, detectives at Strand Road have since arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of robbery. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “This was a despicable incident which must have been terrifying for the staff member.

Anyone with information, or anyone who was driving on the Lecky Road at the time of the incident, and who may have captured dash-cam footage, to contact detectives at Strand Road.

The number to call is 101

