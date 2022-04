On The Score this week with Oisin Kelly, Keith Cowan joins us for our League of Ireland chat.

Maxi Curran looks ahead to the Division One League Final against Meath on Sunday.

Donegal play Tyrone for a place in the Ulster U20 Championship Final on Friday night, we hear from Gary Duffy and Paul Devlin while Mickey McCann looks forward to a busy Nickey Rackard Championship campaign.

And Alex McDonald gives us his view on another big weekend for relegation threatened City of Derry: