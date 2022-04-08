Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donnelly undergoing rehab in bid to be fit for championship

Mattie Donnelly

Mattie Donnelly’s chances of being fit to face Fermanagh in Tyrone’s Ulster Championship opener on Saturday week rest on the success of an intensive rehab programme, joint manager Feargal Logan revealed on Thursday night.

The former team captain lasted little more than ten minutes after coming on as a sub in the concluding League game against Kerry.

He had been tentatively working his way back to fitness following a shoulder injury, but this latest setback could rule him out of the preliminary round trip to Enniskillen.

Meanwhile, Peter Harte, one of the Red Hands’ outstanding performers during the league, underwent an appendicitis operation last week, but Logan expects him to be fit to face the Erne men.

Michael O’Neill missed the entire League due to an abdominal problem, but is back in full training and is in contention for game time at Brewster Park.

 

