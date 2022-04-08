Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Three men due in court on charges relating to incidents in Tyrone, Derry and Armagh

Three men are due to appear in court today following a number of incidents in Tyrone, Derry and Armagh.

The men aged 63, 23 and 20 have been charged with a number of offences including possession of firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, theft, criminal damage, handling stolen goods and other motoring offences.

The charges relate to a crash in Coleraine on Tuesday and a number of related incidents across Armagh, Tyrone and Derry.

All three men are due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

