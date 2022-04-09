Derry City beat Finn Harps in North West Derby

Derry City won the first North West Derby of the season with a 2-1 victory over Finn Harps at Finn Park.

Cameron McJannett headed the Candystripes ahead on 23 minutes.

Will Patching then scored from a free kick on 88 minutes and it seemed that Derry would ease to victory but a late Filip Mihaljevic penalty reduced the gap to one.

Harps pushed late on but couldn’t breach Brian Maher’s goal for a second time as Derry extended their lead at the top to six.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle have the full time report…