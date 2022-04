Tyrone Under 17’s won the Jim McGuigan Cup on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 2-07 to 1-09 win over Derry.

Goals from Conan Devlin and Eoin McElholm helped the Red Hands to victory.

Despite winning the Jim McGuigan Cup, Tyrone boss Gerard Donnelly told Francis Mooney he is fully focused on Cavan, who they will face in the Ulster Championship in a few weeks…