INMO calls for inclusion on new Covid Advisory Group

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says the views of nurses and midwives should be represented as part of the government’s new Covid Advisory Group.

The body will advise the Minister for Health on how the country can continue to respond to Covid-19.

The INMO says it was a mistake to exclude them from the newly established group – which is chaired by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, and includes prominent virologists such as Luke O’Neill in its membership.

Deputy General Secretary, Edward Mathews, says nurses’ frontline experience should be considered: