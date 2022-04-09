Road closures, diversions in place in Ballybofey ahead of Finn Harps game

Gardaí say that a number of road closures and diversions will be in place in Ballybofey today, as the big North-West derby between Finn Harps and Derry City takes place.

Gardaí will be closing Chestnut Lane from the entrance to Finn Park (beside Aldi), as well as the Navenny Grill, Doghouse Bar junction from 4.30 until kick off at 5.30. Also from 7pm this evening, diversions will be in place for 45 minutes as supporters leave the ground.

Kickoff at Finn Park is 5.30pm, and the game will be live on Highland, with match commentary from Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle.