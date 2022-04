Finn Harps tasted defeat in the first North West Derby of the season, losing out 2-1 to Derry City at Finn Park.

Cameron McJannett netted the opener from a corner in the first half before a Will Patching free kick put the Canydstripes 2-0.

Filip Mihaljevic then netted from the penalty spot but it was too late as Harps were beaten by the narrowest of margins.

After the game, Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan spoke with Diarmaid Doherty.