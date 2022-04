Derry City maintained their unbeaten start to the SSE Airtricity League season thanks to a 2-1 win over Finn Harps at Finn Park.

A goal in either half from Cameron McJannett and Will Patching helped the Canystripes on their way but had a nervy final few when Harps pulled one back from a Filip Mihaljevic penalty but Ruaidhri Higgins side held on to claim victory

After the game Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins told Kevin McLaughlin it was a huge three points for his side…