Watch: Maxi Curran very dissapointed as Donegal lose out in National Football League final

Donegal Ladies suffered a two point defeat in the National Football League Division One final on Sunday afternoon in Croke Park.

It finished 2-08 to 1-09 to All Ireland champions Meath with Denise O’Sullivan’s goal proving to be the games vital score.

Donegal had trailed at half time 1-06 to 1-05 with Niamh McLaughlin’s penalty helping Maxi Curran’s side finish the first half the stronger but they couldn’t bridge the gap as Meath held on to lift the Division One title.

After the game Donegal manager Maxi Curran told Oisin Kelly they were very disappointed with the defeat.