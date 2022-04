Donegal Hurlers got their Nickey Rackard Cup campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-21 to 2-13 victory away in Fermanagh.

Ronan McDermott’s goal 10 minutes into the second half helped Mickey McCann’s side claim a five point win.

Next up for Donegal is a home clash with Armagh before they face Roscommon.

After the game Tom Comack got the thoughts of Donegal Boss Mickey McCann.

