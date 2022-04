On this week’s DL Debate, Oisin Kelly has reaction from a mixed weekend for Donegal team’s, there’s Maxi Curran and Niamh McLaughlin on the ladies defeat to Meath, Mickey McCann on the hurlers opening championship win and Gary Duffy reflects on the U20’s bowing out of Ulster plus Brendan Devenney talks with Chief Sports Writer with The Star, Donegal man Kieran Cunningham:

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: