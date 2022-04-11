Donegal throwers star at Intervarsities

The Irish Universities Intervarsities Competition was held in Carlow at the weekend with Track and Field competitions taking place over Friday and Saturday.

There was lots of local interest with many of our top Donegal young athletes taking part.

James Kelly ( Finn Valley) representing LYIT had an excellent weekend taking gold in the Shot Putt (7.26kg) with a fine throw of 16.57m.

In the Hammer Throw (7.26kg) final Brendan O Donnell (Lifford Strabane AC) representing DCU, continued his good form, taking Gold in the event with a throw of 58.73m. Ross Henderson, (Lifford – Strabane AC ) representing University of Ulster,finished 6th in this event also.

Gareth Crawford ( Lifford Strabane AC) representing the University of Ulster took a silver in the Javelin, with a fine throw of 61.97m.

It was a north west , 2nd ,3rd and 4th finish in the Men’s Weight for Distance 35lb category with James Kelly (Finn Valley) representing LYIT taking a silver, throwing 9m, Gareth Crawford ( Lifford and Strabane AC) representing University of Ulster, throwing 8.51m to take the bronze, with a throw of 8.51m and Brendan O Donnell (Lifford and Strabane AC) representing DCU, finishing 4th, setting a new PB with a throw of 8.11m

Niamh Moohan, (Tir Conaill AC) representing the LYIT, narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing 4th in the 100m Hurdles final in a time of 16.28seconds.

Fellow LYIT and Finn Valley athlete, Danielle Jansen finished 6th in the women’s 800m final with a time of 2.:27.35

Bridget Mc Dyer ( Finn Valley) representing UCC , finished 4th in the women’s Weight for Distance with a throw of 7.27m and 8th in the Shot Putt a throw of 9.25m

Eoin Sharkey ( Rosses AC) competing for the University of Limerick, put in some fine performances over the weekend, finishing 9th in the Mens High Jump, with a height of 1.60m and 10th in the Long Jump with a distance of 5.73 and 11th in the Shot Putt with a throw of 9.04m.