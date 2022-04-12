Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clear ‘recruitment gap’ in forces -AGSI

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors says there’s a clear “recruitment gap” in the force.

The Justice Minister has said there may be an increase in the number of officers on the streets following a suspected homophobic attack.

Evan Somers, a rugby player in his 20s, was left hospitalised with injuries to his eye and ankle after the incident on Dame Street in Dublin on Sunday morning.

Antoinette Cunningham, general secretary of the AGSI, says committing to extra Gardai is easier said than done:

