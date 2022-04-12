Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai to be out in force over Easter Bank Holiday

Gardai in Donegal are warning that they will be out in force over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

High visibility checkpoints and speed checks will be carried out across Donegal and motorists are being urged to ensure that they make road safety a top priority.

Drivers are being urged to keep a constant eye on their speed and to ensure that they remain within the legal speed limits.

People are also being warned not to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and to refuse a lift with anyone whom they suspect has taken alcohol or drugs.

All drivers are being advised against using/holding a mobile phone while driving and ask them to ensure that they and any passengers they have are wearing their seatbelts while travelling.

Gardai are also asking anybody who is intending to travel to beaches, beauty spots over the bank holiday weekend to park in a responsible and legal manner.

Ensure that you are not blocking access for emergency services, this includes at Piers where emergency coastal services operate from.

