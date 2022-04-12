Investigation continuing into two assaults in North Inishowen

An investigation is continuing into two assaults in North Inishowen.

Gardai say that the two incidents occurred at the same location on the Moville Road, Carndonagh over the past few weeks.

The first assault which was only recently reported occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning the 3rd of April at approx. 3am.

A man had been out socialising and was the victim of an assault by a number of males. He sustained injuries as a result. None of the injuries sustained are of a life threatening nature.

The second assault happened at the same location, on the Moville Rd, Carndonagh in the early hours of Sunday morning the 10th of April between approx. 2.45am and 3.45am. The injured party in this incident was present when an altercation took place between a group of men and he was assaulted.

He sustained injuries but again, they are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have attended the night club in Carndonagh last Saturday night or the previous Saturday night and who may have been standing around afterwards and possibly witnessed either of these two assaults to call them in Buncrana on 074-9320540. If anybody was parked up on the Moville Rd or travelling on it and believes that they may have captured either incident on dash cam footage, we ask them to contact Buncrana Gardaí also.