St Eunan’s National School, Raphoe has been given the green light for a new extension.

The project has received approval to proceed to construction under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

The project will consist of one classroom, two SET rooms and toilets.

In a statement, Minister Charlie McConalogue said this progress is positive news for Raphoe and for the staff, students, and parents of the school and will improve the offering and services of the school.