Over €254m compensation paid by Saolta over past decade

It’s emerged that over €254 million in compensation has been paid out by the Saolta University Health Care Group over the past decade.

Figures obtained by Aontú Leader, Peadar Tóibín reveal that a total of €1.6 billion has been forked out by hospitals across the country in damages since 2012.

Last year alone, the Saolta University Health Care Group paid over €25 million in damages.

Deputy Toibin says the €1.6 billion paid out in claims would have gone a long way towards reducing waiting lists and providing critical services.