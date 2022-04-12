Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Over €254m compensation paid by Saolta over past decade

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

It’s emerged that over €254 million in compensation has been paid out by the Saolta University Health Care Group over the past decade.

Figures obtained by Aontú Leader, Peadar Tóibín reveal that a total of €1.6 billion has been forked out by hospitals across the country in damages since 2012.

Last year alone, the Saolta University Health Care Group paid over €25 million in damages.

Deputy Toibin says the €1.6 billion paid out in claims would have gone a long way towards reducing waiting lists and providing critical services.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Car 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Clear ‘recruitment gap’ in forces -AGSI

12 April 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

4,761 additional cases of Covid-19

12 April 2022
Nurse
News, Top Stories

Over €254m compensation paid by Saolta over past decade

12 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Car 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Clear ‘recruitment gap’ in forces -AGSI

12 April 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

4,761 additional cases of Covid-19

12 April 2022
Nurse
News, Top Stories

Over €254m compensation paid by Saolta over past decade

12 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Shots fired by masked men in Derry

12 April 2022
Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Gardai to be out in force over Easter Bank Holiday

12 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube