Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Shots fired by masked men in Derry

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Detectives are investigating an incident in Derry during which shots were fired by masked men in the Bogside area.

It’s believed this occurred sometime on Friday night in the Durrow Park area where officers yesterday conducted a search.

A number of items have been seized and taken away for forensic examination.

Police are aware of video footage circulating on social media reportedly in relation to the incident.

In a statement Derry City & Strabane Superintendent Clive Beatty described it as a brazen and dangerous act that was carried out under the cover of darkness.

An investigation is under way into this incident, and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them. In particular, they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

The number to call is 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Shots fired by masked men in Derry

12 April 2022
Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Gardai to be out in force over Easter Bank Holiday

12 April 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Investigation continuing into two assaults in North Inishowen

12 April 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Two bikes stolen from property in Letterkenny

12 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Shots fired by masked men in Derry

12 April 2022
Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Gardai to be out in force over Easter Bank Holiday

12 April 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Investigation continuing into two assaults in North Inishowen

12 April 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Two bikes stolen from property in Letterkenny

12 April 2022
turf2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mixed reaction locally to new turf cutting rules

12 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

12 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube