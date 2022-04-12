Shots fired by masked men in Derry

Detectives are investigating an incident in Derry during which shots were fired by masked men in the Bogside area.

It’s believed this occurred sometime on Friday night in the Durrow Park area where officers yesterday conducted a search.

A number of items have been seized and taken away for forensic examination.

Police are aware of video footage circulating on social media reportedly in relation to the incident.

In a statement Derry City & Strabane Superintendent Clive Beatty described it as a brazen and dangerous act that was carried out under the cover of darkness.

An investigation is under way into this incident, and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them. In particular, they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

The number to call is 101.