Two bikes stolen from property in Letterkenny

Two bikes have been stolen from a property in Letterkenny.

The burglary happened at An Gleann Rua, Killylastin between Friday evening last at 6pm and Saturday morning at 8am.

The garden shed to the rear of the property was entered and two bikes were stolen from it.

One of the bikes was later recovered following a search of the surrounding area by Gardaí.

One of the bikes has not yet been recovered and Gardai are appealing to the public to contact them should they come across it.

It is a new adults Mountain bike and it is black and yellow in colour with ‘Voodoo’ stickers on it.

There is a child saddle fitted to the bike in question also.

Gardai are also appealing to other residents in the area of An Gleann Rua, to contact them if they believe that they may have seen or heard anything on those dates that would assist with their investigation.

Gardaí in Letterkenny may be reached on 074-9167100. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.