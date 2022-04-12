Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Two bikes stolen from property in Letterkenny

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Two bikes have been stolen from a property in Letterkenny.

The burglary happened at An Gleann Rua, Killylastin between Friday evening last at 6pm and Saturday morning at 8am.

The garden shed to the rear of the property was entered and two bikes were stolen from it.

One of the bikes was later recovered following a search of the surrounding area by Gardaí.

One of the bikes has not yet been recovered and Gardai are appealing to the public to contact them should they come across it.

It is a new adults Mountain bike and it is black and yellow in colour with ‘Voodoo’ stickers on it.

There is a child saddle fitted to the bike in question also.

Gardai are also appealing to other residents in the area of An Gleann Rua, to contact them if they believe that they may have seen or heard anything on those dates that would assist with their investigation.

Gardaí in Letterkenny may be reached on 074-9167100. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Gardai to be out in force over Easter Bank Holiday

12 April 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Investigation continuing into two assaults in North Inishowen

12 April 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Two bikes stolen from property in Letterkenny

12 April 2022
turf2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mixed reaction locally to new turf cutting rules

12 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Gardai to be out in force over Easter Bank Holiday

12 April 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Investigation continuing into two assaults in North Inishowen

12 April 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Two bikes stolen from property in Letterkenny

12 April 2022
turf2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mixed reaction locally to new turf cutting rules

12 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

12 April 2022
darragh o'brien
Audio, News, Top Stories

More vacant buildings sought to house refugees

12 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube