Business Matters Ep 87 – Paddy Logue

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Paddy Logue, owner of Logue’s Bar in Cranford and Chairperson of the Mulroy Drive Tourism Group.

Paddy began working in the family business while still at school. He was assistant manager in the Carrigart Hotel for eight years before taking up a full-time position at Logue’s of Cranford in the late seventies.

In recent years, Paddy has focused his efforts more on the food sector. Construction of a new coffee dock and 50-seater restaurant around the famous old forge is at an advanced stage, and both are scheduled to open in June.

Paddy is also one of the main figures behind the Mulroy Drive Tourism Group established in 2012 to assist businesses in the area and help create the potential for new businesses along the striking Mulroy Drive.

