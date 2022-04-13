Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Business Matters Ep 87 – Paddy Logue

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Paddy Logue, owner of Logue’s Bar in Cranford and Chairperson of the Mulroy Drive Tourism Group.

Paddy began working in the family business while still at school. He was assistant manager in the Carrigart Hotel for eight years before taking up a full-time position at Logue’s of Cranford in the late seventies.

In recent years, Paddy has focused his efforts more on the food sector. Construction of a new coffee dock and 50-seater restaurant around the famous old forge is at an advanced stage, and both are scheduled to open in June.

Paddy is also one of the main figures behind the Mulroy Drive Tourism Group established in 2012 to assist businesses in the area and help create the potential for new businesses along the striking Mulroy Drive.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 87 – Paddy Logue

13 April 2022
ardsforest1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tree felling at Ards part of wider biodiversity plan

13 April 2022
Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Questions asked over delay in Mica Scheme applications

13 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

13 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 87 – Paddy Logue

13 April 2022
ardsforest1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tree felling at Ards part of wider biodiversity plan

13 April 2022
Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Questions asked over delay in Mica Scheme applications

13 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

13 April 2022
lagg beach
Audio, News, Top Stories

Urgent meeting sought over coastal erosion in Inishowen

13 April 2022
Aidanmoffit1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai examine if Sligo killing had hate-related motive

13 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube